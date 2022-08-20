Matt Corral Has a ‘Significant’ Lisfranc Injury

Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral exited Friday night’s preseason game against New England with a foot injury, cutting his night a tad short.

Prior to Saturday’s practice, head coach Matt Rhule provided an update on the rookie’s status.

“Matt Corral tore his lisfranc ligament. They’re exploring possibilities and the options with the best doctors in the country. I’m sure it’s going to be a significant injury.“

When asked if it would be a season-ending injury, Rhule said he didn’t want to speak on that without hearing from the doctors, but he will likely miss a significant amount of time.

