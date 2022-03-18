BREAKING: DT Matt Ioannidis Signs with the Panthers

Carolina adds some help on the defensive front.

After letting DaQuan Jones walk in free agency, the Carolina Panthers have signed free agent defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis to a one-year deal.

Ioannidis was recently released from the Washington Commanders where he spent the first six years of his career. He primarily lines up at defensive tackle, but can also kick out to rush end as well. Ioannidis is one of the better interior pass rushers in the league, when healthy. Between the 2018-19 seasons, Ioannidis racked up 16 sacks, 27 QB hits, and 17 tackles for loss.

Ioannidis played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Temple from 2013-15.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.