Matt Miller Believes Panthers Will "Tank" for Trevor Lawrence

According to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, the Carolina Panthers could be planning to "tank" the 2020 season in order to draft Clemson's star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“Something I’ve said for months on Stick to Football and Twitter is that many sources around the league think the Panthers will attempt to ‘tank’ for Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) in the 2021 class. Moves like this one make it hard to imagine they’re trying to win in 2020,” Miller stated.

Does it make sense for the Panthers to tank for Lawrence? I mean, in all retrospect, the Panthers quarterback situation has been a bit dicey over the past couple of seasons. Franchise quarterback Cam Newton has dealt with a handful of injuries that has kept him out for an extended period of time. To add to that, the Panthers backup quarterbacks, Kyle Allen and Will Grier have struggled when they've been in charge of the offense. Tanking can be a risky decision, and when you do it, you better be darn sure you've got it right. Personally, tanking should only be considered an option for a once in a generation type of player. Unfortunately, the league seems to have teams taking this route every year for the top quarterback who may not even been a Pro Bowl caliber player. However, Trevor Lawrence is that guy.

The young phenom has now led the Clemson Tigers to two straight national championships and has one title to his name. He's only lost one game in his first two seasons and has been setting the world on fire with his playmaking ability. Numbers don't always tell the story, but for Lawrence, it's hard not to be fascinated. He's posted 6,945 yards and 66 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions, to go along with a career quarterback rating of 162.2. The dude can flat out play.

Cam Newton isn't getting any younger and is dealing with injuries year in and year out. With a new head coach strolling the sidelines in Charlotte, there could be a possibility of a new signal caller for the Panthers in the very near future.

Do you think the Panthers should consider taking for Trevor Lawrence? Discuss below!

