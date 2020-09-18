Matt Rhule Talks Panthers Emergency Quarterbacks

The lack of depth at the quarterback position was a huge issue last season. Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, and Will Grier all sustained injuries in 2019, which was one of many reasons why the Panthers went 5-11. Head coach Matt Rhule understands that depth at this position is key, which is why he kept Will Grier and P.J. Walker behind starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Rhule said this about Carolina's current quarterback situation:

"The great thing about what we have going on is we have two young quarterbacks that we believe can win and be starting quarterbacks. I would anticipate on that being a week by week decision."

During Thursday's press conference, Rhule was asked who would be in at quarterback if both Bridgewater and Grier went down with injuries and Walker was on the inactive list.

"I think we would probably turn to Christian [McCaffrey], or Curtis [Samuel] and DJ [Moore]. Joe [Brady] has some things in there where those guys can go out there and be the quarterback."

It is unsurprising that offensive coordinator Joe Brady has something in store for this situation, especially since it could have been useful to have a designated emergency quarterback only a year ago. The Panthers have experienced bad luck when it comes to quarterback injuries, so it is important to ensure that there is a plan in case there are no other options.

Nonetheless, Teddy Bridgewater has remained healthy since his recovery from a devastating ACL tear back in 2016. Ever since then, he has not experienced any significant injury. Hopefully, he will continue to remain in good health, which would eliminate the need for an emergency quarterback this season.

