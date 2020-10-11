Mike Davis Has Monster Game in Atlanta

Mike Davis looked more like Stephen Davis on the football field today. The Stone Mountain, Georgia native led the Panthers to a 23-16 victory with a brilliant performance in both the air and the ground. Davis had 89 rushing yards on 16 attempts and also contributed heavily in the passing game with nine receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. Davis bruised his way through a helpless Falcons defense that had absolutely no answer for him.

Head coach Matt Rhule had a lot of good things to say about Davis' performance today.

"I think he's running it with tremendous physicality. He's not getting tackled by the first tackler. I think we found some runs that he's really comfortable with and I think there's just great second effort, great yards after contact and that's the mark of a good back. He also did a really good job of catching the football. Mike's a pro and he's playing like it."

Many people wondered if Davis would be able to step up since McCaffrey's injury, and he seems to be doing that and then some. So far, it seems like he has been the Mike Davis who ran through defenses in Seattle a few years ago. This year has been a resurgence for the 27-year-old running back. He legitimately looked like one of the best running backs in the NFL for the past few weeks, which is great news for this Panthers offense. When McCaffrey returns from his injury, this running back tandem could potentially become the second coming of DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart's "Double Trouble."

Be sure to give credit to the Panthers' offensive line as well, which has also proven to be quite formidable. This rushing attack wouldn't be what it is without the efforts of the big fellas up front. Davis along with this O-line played classic smashmouth football today, and that led the Panthers to a decisive victory.

