Multiple Panthers Voice Out Frustration With Social Injustices

Last Monday, a former Minneapolis police officer intentionally murdered George Floyd during an arrest. The murder of George Floyd has led to protests in major cities such as Charlotte, Louisville, Miami, Dallas, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, and several others.

Racism has no place in this world and the hatred toward people solely based on the color of their skin is an embarrassment to society. It's hard to put into words what minorities go through and have to endure on a daily basis. This is a time where everyone needs to come together and do something about this issue that has plagued our country for several decades.

Here is what some members of the Carolina Panthers have to say about this past week's events:

S Tre Boston

LB Shaq Thompson

WR Robby Anderson

WR Pharoh Cooper

Change is needed in our country. It is not okay for people to be scared of the police, scared to walk down the street, or victimized for the color of their skin. Seeing these players use their platform to speak out on the social injustices that exist helps spread the word that change must happen.

