Done Deal: Matt Rhule Returns to College

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has landed on his feet as he was officially hired by Nebraska on Saturday morning, the school announced. According to multiple reports, Rhule's deal will be for eight years. The money, however, has not been released at this time.

Rhule was fired just two years and some change into a 7-year contract with the Panthers, where he failed to turn the franchise around going just 11-27 through 38 games. Coaching in the NFL was always a dream for him and although it didn't pan out, he was able to live that dream out. Now, he returns to the college ranks where he's had tremendous success turning around programs.

He led Temple, a program that had little to no success, to back-to-back 10-win seasons and then led Baylor to a Big 12 championship appearance in year three on the job, which is remarkable considering the state of the program when he took it over.

Nebraska, a traditional college football power, has struggled to remain relevant of late, having not reached a bowl game since 2016.

