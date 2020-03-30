NFC South Free Agency Tracker: New Orleans Saints

The Carolina Panthers have had quite a wild ride through the first 10 days of NFL free agency. The team released Cam Newton, signed Teddy Bridgewater, Robby Anderson, P.J. Walker, traded for Russell Okung among several other moves. Owner David Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney have made an array of moves and look to continue doing so as they begin this new era with head coach Matt Rhule and company.

It is also wise to simultaneously keep tabs on what the Panthers divisional rivals have done in free agency as well. The NFC South is shaping out to be the most competitive it has been in several years with Tom Brady leaving New England for the Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons are loading up with weapons on both sides of the ball to bounce back after another disappointing season in 2019.

The New Orleans Saints had yet another heartbreaking playoff loss last season at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. They have recruited an immense amount of talent this offseason in hopes to retake their place atop of the NFC Conference, aiming for another Super Bowl run before the Drew Brees era comes to an end down in Louisiana.

Drew Brees took a pay cut this offseason when he signed his contract extension that allowed the Saints to go out and sign other free agents to help bolster the team’s Super Bowl odds. Brees, 41, has made $244.7 million in his NFL career so it is apparent he is more focused on winning than bringing in some extra cash.

As we sit a week and a half into free agency, let’s take a look at what moves the New Orleans Saints have made including signings, departures, along with unrestricted free agents that have still yet to sign new contracts.

Saints Free Agency Signings

QB Drew Brees - Signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints.

S Malcolm Jenkins - Signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Saints.

WR Emmanuel Sanders - Signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Saints.

OL Andrus Peat - Signed a five-year, $57.5 million extension with the Saints.

DT David Onyemata - Signed a three-year, $27 million extension with the Saints

S D.J. Swearinger - Signed a one-year, $1.05 million contract with the Saints.

LS Zach Wood - Signed a four-year, $4.78 million contract with the Saints.

FB Michael Burton - Agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints.

CB Justin Hardee - Signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Saints.

DE Noah Spence - Agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints.

CB Deatrick Nichols - Agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints (XFL’s interception leader).

ST JT Gray - Signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Saints.

QB Tayson Hill - Saints tendered him at the first-round level.

Saints Departures

QB Teddy Bridgewater - Signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Carolina Panthers.

S Vonn Bell - Signed a three-year, $18 million dollar contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

LB A.J. Klein - Signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

CB Eli Apple - Signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Oakland Raiders.

WR Keith Kirkwood - Signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

FB Zach Line - Retired.

2020 Saints Free Agents

OG Cameron Tom

WR Krishawn Hogan

LB Manti Te’o

LB Josh Martin

WR Austin Carr

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

CB P.J. Williams

RB Dwayne Washington

LB Stephone Anthony

CB Johnson Bademosi

OT Patrick Omameh

C Cameron Tom

What do you think of the moves the Saints have made in free agency thus far? Where do they project to sit in the NFC South race? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss with fellow Panther fans!

