NFC South Free Agency Tracker: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have had quite a wild ride through the first 10 days of NFL free agency. The team released Cam Newton, signed Teddy Bridgewater, Robby Anderson, P.J. Walker, traded for Russell Okung among several other moves. Owner David Tepper and general manager Marty Hurney have made an array of moves and look to continue doing so as they begin this new era with head coach Matt Rhule and company.

It is also wise to simultaneously keep tabs on what the Panthers divisional rivals have done in free agency as well. The NFC South is shaping out to be the most competitive it has been in several years with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints adding more pieces on both sides of the ball and the Atlanta Falcons have retooled their roster looking to bounce back after another disappointing season in 2019.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have closed the Jameis Winston chapter by bringing in six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, Tom Brady, signing him to a two-year deal to lead a weapon-filled offense alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

As we sit a week and a half into free agency, let’s take a look at what moves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made including signings, departures, along with unrestricted free agents that have still yet to sign new contracts.

Buccaneers’ Free Agent Signings

QB Tom Brady - Signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs.

OLB Shaquil Barrett - Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Barrett - expected to be worth $15.8 million.

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul - Signed a two-year, $27 million contract with the Bucs.

DT Ndamukong Suh - Signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Bucs.

OL Joe Haeg - Signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Bucs.

WR Bryant Mitchell - Agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs.

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches - Signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Bucs.

LB Kevin Minter - Signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Bucs.

CB Ryan Smith - Signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Bucs.

S Andrew Adams - Signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bucs.

Buccaneers' Free Agency Departures

DE Carl Nassib - Signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

WR Breshad Perriman - Signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the New York Jets.

RB Peyton Barber - Signed a two-year, $3 million contract with the Washington Redskins.

DT Beau Allen - Signed a two-year, $7 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Remaining Unrestricted Free Agents

QB Jameis Winston

OLB Sam Acho

T Demar Dotson

QB Blaine Gabbert

T Jerald Hawkins

G Mike Liedtke

S Darian Stewart

S Orion Stewart

G Earl Watford

T Josh Wells

