NFL Cancels Preseason Games, Cuts Training Camp Rosters to 80

Schuyler Callihan

As it comes to no surprise, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to the elimination of all preseason games for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, per multiple reports.

The consensus was that players wanted to create the safest training camp atmosphere possible and that playing exhibition games that have no value in terms of the win-loss column would be a risky move. Another move that was made is that training camp rosters must be capped at 80 players, instead of the normal 90 for training camp. 

This news has to be devastating to Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who is in his first season in Charlotte and is going to be missing out on some valuable development time. Rhule and his coaching staff won't be able to get players acclimated to a game situation quite as easy without preseason games. Even worse, they don't get to hit the field and run the offense against another team.

With the preseason being eliminated, so are the chances of undrafted free agents making the Panthers roster. By not getting a chance to showcase their talent and potential in a preseason game, it will make it extremely difficult for any of the UDFA's to make the 53-man roster.

Rookies arrived on Tuesday and have begun testing for COVID-19. Once they receive two negative test results within 72 hours, they will be allowed to partake in team activities.

What do you think about the NFL canceling the preseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

