OFFICIAL: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Ruled Out vs Packers

As expected, the Carolina Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey will be inactive for tonight's game vs Green Bay as he continues to nurse an injured thigh.

This will be the 2nd straight game that he has missed due to the thigh but will be his 5th straight game missed. McCaffrey is also still working on getting his shoulder back to full strength that he injured back in early November vs Kansas City.

Mike Davis will once again start in McCaffrey's place.

The Panthers and Packers are set to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. on the NFL Network.

