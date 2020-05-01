OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign DL DaVonte Lambert

DaVonte Lambert initially joined the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn University. The 6'1", 279 lb. defensive lineman played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 11 games and started in five of them. During those 11 games, Lambert recorded a total of 14 tackles and one forced fumble. 2016 was the only year that he produced any statistics in the NFL. Lambert was waived before the 2018 season after being placed on injured reserve in 2017.

This didn't end Lambert's football journey. He reemerged with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL this past season and in five games, he produced seven combined tackles (one tackle for loss) and one quarterback hit.

According to Over The Cap, Lambert signed to a one-year deal with the Panthers. The front office's intention with this new addition is seemingly to add depth to the defensive line after a defense-heavy NFL Draft. From an optimistic standpoint, this could be Lambert's opportunity to become the productive defensive lineman he once was in the NFL.

It's also important to note that the Panthers listed Lambert as a defensive end when he has played defensive tackle for his entire professional career. Perhaps, this could be another hint toward defensive coordinator Phil Snow's new scheme for the 2020 season.

Even though the defensive line is seemingly stacked, he could still produce on the next level with more of the NFL development that he barely experienced in one year with Tampa Bay. Lambert's injury may have sidelined him, but he stayed consistent with his dedication to the game of football. Because of this, he's officially back in the NFL. It will be interesting to see where his journey continues from here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50