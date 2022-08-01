Skip to main content

Panthers Activate CB Jaycee Horn from PUP List

The Panthers get Horn back.

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers activated second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn from the PUP list.

Horn had been dealing with discomfort in the same foot that he suffered three broken bones in last season and did not practice at all last week. 

Following Saturday’s practice, head coach Matt Rhule said the he was getting close.

"He's definitely getting better, so we're hoping that's real soon. Can't say exactly when, but we're hoping that it's going to be really soon." 

