Panthers Add to Coaching Staff

Due to former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule bringing some of his assistants from Carolina with him to his new job at Nebraska, the Panthers' coaching staff has shrunk considerably.

During the bye week, interim head coach Steve Wilks had some conversations and eventually hired a new assistant to the defensive side of the ball.

"I brought in Ian Scott from Central Michigan to replace Terrance Knighton as assistant d-line coach," Wilks said during his press conference on Monday afternoon. "Ian Scott brings a lot of experience as far as coaching and playing. He played for myself and Don Johnson in Chicago as well as San Diego when we were with the Chargers."

After serving as a grad assistant in 2017 at the University of Florida, Scott was awarded an opportunity as an assistant on the defensive staff at Central Florida from 2018-20. This past season, Scott reunited with Jim McElwain at Central Michigan, where he helped lead the Chippewas defense to 43 sacks, which led the MAC and ranked fourth nationally.

