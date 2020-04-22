Panthers Announce Jersey Numbers for Newcomers, Number Changes for Returners

In a release by the Carolina Panthers, jersey numbers were announced for the newest additions to the team as well as a few number changes for returning players.

QB Teddy Bridgewater - No. 5

QB P.J. Walker - No. 6

QB Will Grier - Switches from No. 3 to No. 7

RB Marcus Murphy - No. 34

WR Robby Anderson - No. 11

WR Ishmael Hyman - No. 13

WR Pharoh Cooper - No. 14

WR Seth Roberts - No. 15

WR Keith Kirkwood - No. 19

WR Brandon Zylstra - No. 16

WR Damion Jeanpiere - No. 83

TE Seth DeValve - No. 87

OT Russell Okung - No. 76

OL John Miller - No. 67

OL Tyler Marz - No. 68

DE Stephen Weatherly - No. 91

DT Zack Kerr - No. 92

LB Tahir Whitehead - No. 52

LB Chris Smith - No. 50

LB Christian Miller - Switches from No. 50 to No. 55

S Juston Burris - No. 31

S T.J. Green - Switches from No. 36 to No. 24

