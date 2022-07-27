Panthers CB Rashaan Melvin Retires

Veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin was the only player to not report to Panthers training camp Tuesday in Spartanburg. GM Scott Fitterer told reporters that he was dealing with a “personal thing” and was unsure if he would eventually report.

Wednesday morning, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reported that Melvin has decided to retire from football. The 32-year-old corner spent seven years in the league including one season with the Panthers in 2021.

With Melvin’s decision to retire, this now brings the Panthers roster total to 89, meaning they can sign one player.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.