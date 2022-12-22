Panthers DE Brian Burns Named NFC Pro Bowl Starter

Wednesday night the Pro Bowl rosters were announced and for the second straight year, Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has been named a starter for the annual event.

Burns is having yet another career year, already posting single-season highs in tackles (58), tackles for loss (14), and sacks (10.5). Earlier this season, the Panthers rejected a trade proposal from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns. The Panthers will always "listen" on players, but have made it clear that Brian Burns is a guy they want to build this young defense around.

"There's always more on the table, but Brian would be one of those priorities moving forward," GM Scott Fittere said last offseason when asked about possibly extending Burns. "He's a guy that's come out and produced for us. I really like the leader he is becoming and the man that he is. He will be one of those guys that we definitely try to work on."

In addition to Burns being named a starter, the Panthers have a handful of guys who could end up being on the Pro Bowl roster when it's all said and done. Special teams ace Sam Franklin Jr. and veteran punter Johnny Hekker have been named second alternates; CB Jaycee Horn a third alternate; C Bradley Bozeman and S Jeremy Chinn a fourth alternate and LB Shaq Thompson a fifth alternate.

