Panthers Decline Team Option on Wide Receiver

Schuyler Callihan

In a day where all attention was focused on Matt Rhule, Cam Newton and the Panthers quarterback situation, Carolina opted to decline a team option on wide receiver Jarius Wright, per Ian Rapaport of NFL.com 

The move will free up $3 million in cap space - which is much needed for a potential rebuild. Carolina ranks near the bottom of the league in available cap money with $35 million. 

Wright saw a major decline in production in 2020, only hauling in 28 receptions for 296 yards and was unable to reach the end zone. This is not a surprising move as better options await in free agency and in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft. 

