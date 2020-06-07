AllPanthers
Panthers End Partnership with CPI Security Following CEO's Remarks on Police Brutality

Schuyler Callihan

Over the years, you have probably seen several commercials on television showing the Carolina Panthers’ partnership with CPI Security. Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and former star linebacker Luke Kuechly essentially became the face of the partnership throughout the years, but now that has all come crashing down.

Earlier this week, Jorge Millares, the executive director of the Queen City Unity organization, posted a picture on social media that contained an email reply from CPI Security CEO Ken Gill that came across extremely disturbing and very unsupportive of the latest protests surrounding the issue of police brutality and systemic racism.

"Please spend your time in a more productive way. A better use of time, would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men. Have a great day, Ken Gill.” 

Last weekend, the Panthers released a statement regarding the death of George Floyd and how the organization would do everything in its power to take a stand and be a part of the much needed change. 

The Panthers are staying true to their word and are making a stand, which I'm certain the community is thankful for. Not only has the organization ended their relationship with CPI, but we have also heard several players talk about the support that team owner David Tepper has offered them as they have hit the streets in Charlotte to peacefully protest for equality. 

What do you think about Ken Gill's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

