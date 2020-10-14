Panthers Enter NFL's Intensive Protocol Following Positive Test of Falcons Player

Wednesday morning the Carolina Panthers announced that the team has entered the NFL's intensive protocol following the news of Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson testing positive for COVID-19.

By doing this, the Panthers will hold all virtual meetings and will further its safety measures by limiting the amount of people in the weight room, increase testing + gameday testing, and the use of masks/face coverings will be enforced at all times.

Davidson was placed on the Falcons reserve/COVID list and played 18 snaps vs the Panthers this past Sunday. As of Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers have not placed anyone on the COVID list. These next two-three days will be critical in terms of the status of Sunday's scheduled game vs the Chicago Bears. Should Carolina see a breakout of some sort, the game could be pushed back to a later date as we have seen with other games around the league.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.