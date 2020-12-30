Panthers Expect Christian McCaffrey & Mike Davis to Miss Game vs Saints

Carolina will be short on numbers in the backfield this Sunday.

In Wednesday’s post-practice press conference, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that Christian McCaffrey (thigh) will not play this week and backup running back Mike Davis (ankle) is also unlikely to play.

“As of right now, I do not expect Mike Davis to play. He has a pretty severe ankle sprain.”

Rhule also stated that it was a “gutsy performance” for him to finish playing the game vs Washington. “He wanted to win that game, he wanted to win for his teammates and I think everyone here appreciates it.”

Undrafted free agent Rodney Smith will likely get the starting nod with Trenton Cannon and Curtis Samuel also taking some snaps at running back.

“Rodney is a good player,” Rhule said. “He catches the ball, he’s physical, he can run the football. If Mike [Davis] is not able to go which I’m not expecting, we’ll have some guys ready to go.”

McCaffrey missed six games due to a high ankle sprain and then missed the final seven games of the season due to an injured shoulder and thigh. Just one season after becoming the third running back in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards and collect 1,000 yards receiving in the same year, McCaffrey was held to just 225 yards rushing and five touchdowns in three games of action.

The Panthers and Saints are scheduled to kickoff this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

