Panthers Finalize Preseason Schedule

The Carolina Panthers have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule which includes the dates and times for each game. Whether there will be fans in attendance is a question to be answered later.

Carolina kicks off the preseason at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 13 at 7:30 PM in what will be Matt Rhule and his new coaching staff’s first exhibition game with the team along with several other new faces including Teddy Bridgewater and Robby Anderson.

Their second game will be the following Thursday, August 20, as they travel to face the New England Patriots at 7:30 PM. This will be the first time in 20 years that New England will not have future Hall of Famer Tom Brady on the roster, now being led by Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham. This is the sixth time in the last seven years that the Panthers will face the Patriots in the preseason.

The Panthers get some national spotlight for their penultimate exhibition game as they take on the NFL’s reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the road. The game will be broadcasted nationally on NBC on Sunday, August 30 at 8 PM.

Carolina will continue a preseason tradition once again in 2020 by facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, September at 7:30 PM for their preseason finale at the Bank of America Stadium. This will be the 18th straight season the two teams finish off preseason play against one another.

There is much to be excited about during the 2020 NFL preseason for this new-look Carolina Panthers squad. We will get a glimpse at what Matt Rhule and his coaching staff have planned for the foreseeable future along with several new additions the team made this offseason via free agency and the NFL Draft. Until then, the team will continue their virtual offseason program until they are able to access team facilities as we move closer to training camp.

What are you most excited to see from the Panthers in the preseason? P.J. Walker? Teddy Bridgewater? One of the rookies? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

