Panthers Fire Three Assistant Coaches

After a 5-12 season in 2021, changes are needed. Not only will the Panthers roster look a lot different but the coaching staff will as well. On Tuesday morning, the Panthers fired offensive line coach Pat Meyer, defensive line coach Frank Okam, and special teams coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Meyer's firing seemed inevitable after Carolina had one of the worst, if not the worst, offensive line in the entire league this season. Sure, they had 13 different starting combinations up front but aside from Taylor Moton and a late glimpse of Brady Christensen, the entire unit regressed as the year went along rather than improved.

Blackburn's job felt like it was in danger early in the season when the team had rotated in several kickers before finally settling on Zane Gonzalez. The Panthers' punt unit wasn't very good regardless of who was punting the ball and punt coverage was suspect at best.

The Panthers will now have four spots to fill on the coaching staff - offensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, offensive line, and defensive line.

