BREAKING: Panthers, Frankie Luvu Agree to Contract Extension

The Panthers bring back some depth at linebacker.

The Carolina Panthers and linebacker Frankie Luvu have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Luvu played in 16 games (4 starts) an tallied 43 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five QB hits, three fumble recoveries, two sacks, and one forced fumble. Although Luvu didn't start and only appeared in 24% of all defensive plays, he brought a spark to the defense and impacted the game nearly every time he was on the field. Luvu was also a solid special teamer blocking a punt against the Minnesota Vikings which was returned for a touchdown by Kenny Robinson.

Regardless of what the team wants to do with Jermaine Carter Jr. who is an unrestricted free agent, we will likely see Luvu more on the field in 2022.

The Panthers now have 20 unrestricted free agents which are listed below.

QB Cam Newton, RB Ameer Abdullah, WR Alex Erickson, WR Brandon Zylstra, TE Ian Thomas, T Trent Scott, G John Miller, C Matt Paradis, DE Marquis Haynes Sr., DT DaQuan Jones, LB Jermaine Carter Jr. , LB Haason Reddick, LB Julian Stanford, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Donte Jackson, CB Rashaan Melvin, S Juston Burris, S Sean Chandler, K Zane Gonzalez, P Lachlan Edwards.

