OFFICIAL: Panthers Hire New Defensive Line Coach

Carolina fills another hole on the coaching staff.

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of Paul Pasqualoni as the new defensive line coach. 

Pasqualoni, 72, got his start in coaching way back in 1972 as an assistant at Cheshire High School in Connecticut. Pasqualoni worked his way up the coaching ranks and became the head coach at Syracuse in 1991. Over the 14 years under Pasqualoni's leadership, the Orange boasted a 107-59-1 record, winning two Big East championships. 

After being let go following the 2004 season, Pasqualoni made the jump up to the NFL to coach tight ends for the Dallas Cowboys. That was the only season he spent on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL as he served as either the defensive line coach or defensive coordinator at his other stops. 

It's clear that third-year head coach Matt Rhule wanted to add experience to this coaching staff this offseason and Pasqualoni is a perfect example of that. 

Pasqualoni's resume:

  • Cheshire HS (1972–1975)
    Assistant
  • S. Connecticut State (1976–1979)
    Assistant
  • S. Connecticut State (1980–1981)
    Defensive coordinator
  • W. Connecticut State (1982–1986)
    Head coach
  • Syracuse (1987–1990)
    Assistant
  • Syracuse (1991–2004)
    Head coach
  • Dallas Cowboys (2005)
    Tight ends coach
  • Dallas Cowboys (2006–2007)
    Linebackers coach
  • Miami Dolphins (2008–2009)
    Defensive coordinator
  • Dallas Cowboys (2010)
    Defensive line coach
  • Connecticut (2011–2013)
    Head coach
  • Chicago Bears (2014)
    Defensive line coach
  • Houston Texans (2015)
    Defensive line coach
  • Boston College (2016–2017)
    Defensive line coach
  • Detroit Lions (2018–2019)
    Defensive coordinator
  • Florida (2020–present)
    Special assistant to the head coach

