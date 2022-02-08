OFFICIAL: Panthers Hire New Defensive Line Coach

Tuesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of Paul Pasqualoni as the new defensive line coach.

Pasqualoni, 72, got his start in coaching way back in 1972 as an assistant at Cheshire High School in Connecticut. Pasqualoni worked his way up the coaching ranks and became the head coach at Syracuse in 1991. Over the 14 years under Pasqualoni's leadership, the Orange boasted a 107-59-1 record, winning two Big East championships.

After being let go following the 2004 season, Pasqualoni made the jump up to the NFL to coach tight ends for the Dallas Cowboys. That was the only season he spent on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL as he served as either the defensive line coach or defensive coordinator at his other stops.

It's clear that third-year head coach Matt Rhule wanted to add experience to this coaching staff this offseason and Pasqualoni is a perfect example of that.

Pasqualoni's resume:

Cheshire HS (1972–1975)

Assistant

Assistant S. Connecticut State (1976–1979)

Assistant

Assistant S. Connecticut State (1980–1981)

Defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator W. Connecticut State (1982–1986)

Head coach

Head coach Syracuse (1987–1990)

Assistant

Assistant Syracuse (1991–2004)

Head coach

Head coach Dallas Cowboys (2005)

Tight ends coach

Tight ends coach Dallas Cowboys (2006–2007)

Linebackers coach

Linebackers coach Miami Dolphins (2008–2009)

Defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Dallas Cowboys (2010)

Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Connecticut (2011–2013)

Head coach

Head coach Chicago Bears (2014)

Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Houston Texans (2015)

Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Boston College (2016–2017)

Defensive line coach

Defensive line coach Detroit Lions (2018–2019)

Defensive coordinator

Defensive coordinator Florida (2020–present)

Special assistant to the head coach

