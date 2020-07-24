Panthers IDER Plan Approved by NFLPA

The NFL Players Association received IDER (infectious disease emergency response) plans from all 32 teams in the league. Fortunately, the Panthers' plan was approved, which means that the team is getting closer to playing football this year. The entire list of the teams whose plans were approved is attached below:

While only eight teams have been approved for their IDER plans, it is highly likely that the number of approvals will increase throughout the week. This may also have to do with state restrictions as well as the amount of cases in each state. In order to safely play football this year, a responsible plan must be put in place in order to keep players, coaches, trainers, and everyone else involved safe.

Once every team's plan is approved, there should be a green light for the NFL to get ready for a 2020 season. According to the NFLPA, a total of 95 players have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. This virus doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. However, companies such as the NBA have proven that continuing sports safely in these circumstances can work. Hopefully, the number of cases remain as limited as possible before the season begins so that players can enjoy the game they love once again. Assuming that the IDER plans are effective, NFL football should happen this year.

The Panthers start training camp on July 28th.

