Panthers in Violation of League Rules

The Panthers' search for its next head coach is in full swing.

However, a report surfaced Thursday evening that the team is facing NFL violations for Nicole Tepper's participation in the team's hiring process, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Nicole is the wife of team owner, David Tepper, and is also the chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

"A league executive called the Panthers on Wednesday morning to remind the team that all members of its search committee were to complete the mandatory inclusive hiring training before beginning the search, which has now seen five coaching candidates be interviewed."

Also in the report, the Panthers stated that "She was trained prior to participating in interviews."

Whether the NFL will punish the organization or not is unclear at this time.

The Panthers put a pause to its search Thursday following the tragic passing of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes. Tepper, who owns both organizations and other Panthers reps flew back to Charlotte to be with the club. Carolina was scheduled to meet with former Saints head coach Sean Payton on Friday, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Saturday, and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Sunday for the head coaching position.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.