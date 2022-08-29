BREAKING: Panthers, Jaguars Agree to Trade

The Carolina Panthers have been looking to add to the wide receiver room and officially did so on Monday evening by acquiring Laviska Shenault from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

What Jacksonville is getting in return has not been made public at this time.

Shenault, a former 2nd-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, hauled in 63 receptions for 619 yards in 2021. As a rookie, Shenault registered 58 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns.

