BREAKING: Panthers Make Several Cuts

Carolina has let go of a number of players including quarterback Will Grier.

Tuesday morning the Carolina Panthers announced that linebacker Josh Bynes has been released. They also waived quarterback Will Grier, wide receiver Omar Bayless, running back Spencer Brown, defensive lineman Frank Herron, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, linebacker Christian Miller, wide receiver C.J. Saunders, tight end Stephen Sullivan, and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg.

More cuts are on the way as the team must get to 53 by 4 p.m. EST.

