Panthers Name Starting QB vs Commanders

Finally, a starter has been named for the first preseason game.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule waited until the very last possible second to reveal the starting quarterback for today's preseason game against the Washington Commanders. Moments ago, the team announced that it will be Baker Mayfield, as most expected it would be.

Following Fan Fest, Rhule declined to name the starter for the preseason game but did, however, give out the plan for how they will handle the quarterback reps.

"We know each guy is going to get a series. We'll play a lot of our starters 8, 10, 12, 15 plays depending on how the series goes. So, we'll play each quarterback for one series and get those guys out."

Some may look at this as Mayfield being ahead in the quarterback battle and although that may be true, it really doesn't mean that much when each guy is going to get one series each. Next week is when the separation will occur. P.J. Walker and rookie Matt Corral will handle the duties under center for much of the afternoon.

The Panthers and Commanders are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. on FOX.

