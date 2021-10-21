Panthers OC Joe Brady Comments on the LSU Job Opening

Earlier this week, news broke that LSU and head football coach, Ed Orgeron, had mutually agreed to part ways at the end of the 2021 season. Orgeron has been the head coach at LSU since the 2016 season and helped bring a national title to the program in 2019 when Joe Burrow and his full complement of weapons (RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Ja'Marr Chase, and WR Terrace Marshall Jr.) pieced together arguably the best offense in college football history.

The offensive success is what helped land Joe Brady the offensive coordinator job with the Carolina Panthers prior to the 2019 season. In 22 games as the team's coordinator, the Panthers have not had much success and have ranked in the bottom half of the league in most statistical categories. However, in Brady's defense, it would be fair to point out that Carolina has been without Christian McCaffrey for 16 of those games and has had two different starting quarterbacks.

With some early struggles in the NFL and the head coaching vacancy at LSU, Brady will certainly be a name to watch in the LSU rumor mill this offseason. Thursday afternoon, Brady commented on the separation of Orgeron and LSU along with the level of interest he would have in taking that job.

"I didn't really have any thoughts on it. Unfortunately for us, we just came off of a loss when all of that stuff came out. There was a lot more things on my mind so I don't have many thoughts with that. I had a great experience in my time there but I was way more concerned with our performance this past Sunday and trying to find ways to improve this Sunday.

"All of those things, from a coaching perspective, are things that I don't really pay a lot of attention to. Like, after seasons I think about it but right now, I've got to do a better job of being the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and that's all I'm really concerned about right now."

