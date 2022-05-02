Panthers Officially Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

Carolina adds more depth to the roster following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Shortly following the 2022 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers added to its roster by inking deals with 13 undrafted free agents. A quick bio of each can be seen below.

RB John Lovett (Penn State)

Lovett spent four years at Baylor before transferring to Penn State in 2021. For his career, Lovett rushed for 1,980 yards and 17 touchdowns on 407 carries.

WR Ra'Shaun Henry (Virginia)

Henry spent two years in Charlottesville totaling 41 receptions for 809 yards and seven scores.

WR Talolo Limu-Jones (Eastern Washington)

Limu-Jones has great size and length at 6'4", 220 lbs and instantly becomes the biggest receiver in the room. In 2021, Limu-Jones had a phenomenal season posting 71 receptions for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns.

WR Andrew Parchment (Florida State)

Parchment began his career at Northern Illinois but only appeared in four games as a freshman. He transferred to Kansas where he immediately became the team's best receiver going for 831 yards and seven touchdowns on 65 receptions in 2019. He transferred to Florida State for his final year of eligibility and had a minimal impact with just 24 catches, 363 yards, and two touchdowns.

WR Charleston Rambo (Miami)



Early on, Rambo had the looks of being a future first round pick but he took a step back after his sophomore campaign at Oklahoma. After a disappointing junior year, he departed for Miami and became productive again hauling in 79 receptions for 1,172 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR Derek Wright (Utah State)

Wright had a relatively quiet career until his final year where he posted 48 receptions for 789 yards and 11 touchdowns.

TE Josh Babicz (North Dakota State)

Babicz isn't much of a threat in the passing game as he only recorded 12 receptions this past season. However, he was an elite run blocker during his time at NDSU - something the Panthers want more of in the tight end room.

DT Marquan McCall (Kentucky)

McCall didn't fill up the stat sheet during his time at Kentucky but he did fill up running lanes. He ended his collegiate career with 57 tackles 10.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

LB Khalan Tolson (Illinois)

Tolson would have been more productive had he stayed healthy but that wasn't the case. He missed 11 games in his three years as a starter but still managed to rack up 128 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley (Boston College)

Graham-Mobley made the jump up from Temple to Boston College in 2021 and his game transitioned smoothly. He tallied 52 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss on the season.

LB Arron Mosby (Fresno State)

This dude lives in the backfield and has a legitimate shot of making the 53-man roster as a special teamer initially. During his time at Fresno State, Mosby accounted for 156 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

S Drew Hartlaub (Penn State)

Hartlaub did not see the field much at Penn State. In fact, he only appeared in 14 games. However, he has blazing speed blew people away at his Pro Day running a 4.22 which would have set a record at the NFL Combine. Likely someone they try to work in as a returner more than anything.

