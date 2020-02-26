AllPanthers
Panthers Pick Up 2020 Option on Offensive Lineman Chris Reed

Schuyler Callihan

Early Wednesday morning, the Carolina Panthers decided to pick up the 2020 option for offensive guard Chris Reed, per Field Yates of ESPN. The Panthers will owe him roughly $1.4 million and will add much needed depth among the offensive line. 

Reed was claimed off of waivers from the Miami Dolphins in early December and saw limited action. He played in eight games in 2019 and appeared in three games for the Panthers. 

Although Reed won't likely be a contender for a starting spot, he has the potential to crack the two-deep and give Carolina another option off of the bench.

