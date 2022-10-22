For the first time this season, the Carolina Panthers will throw out a new starting combination along the offensive line as center Pat Elflein (hip) has been placed on injured reserve.

Bradley Bozeman, who spent the first four seasons of his career as a starter with the Baltimore Ravens, will replace Elflein.

"[I] have a lot of confidence in Bozeman," said interim head coach Steve Wilks. "Campy and I talked about this yesterday, so I have no reservations whatsoever. When you go back to training camp, those two guys were neck and neck in the battle at that position. So with Bozeman stepping in, I don't feel like we're going to miss a beat."

Carolina also activated defensive tackle Bravvion Roy from injured reserve and elevated QB Jacob Eason and CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad. DT Phil Hoskins has been waived.

