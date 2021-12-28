Panthers QB Room Shrinks to Three Following Release of Veteran

Tuesday afternoon, veteran quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the Carolina Panthers.

Barkley signed with the team back in early November when starting quarterback Sam Darnold was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Just two days later, Carolina brought back Cam Newton on a one-year, $10 million deal knocking Barkley down to the third spot on the depth chart. During his time with the Panthers he did not appear in any games.

Barkley, a former 4th round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, has also spent time with the Bills, Bears, and Titans. In 19 career games (seven starts), Barkley has thrown for 2,699 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions while completing 58.4% of his passes.

