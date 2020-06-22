Panthers Ready For D.J. Moore to Take His Game to the "Next Level"

Typically when your starting quarterback goes down for the remainder of the season, wide receivers see a major dip in their season totals, not D.J. Moore.

Despite Cam Newton missing 14 games, Moore was still able to accumulate 1,175 yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions. To say the least, what Moore was able to accomplish in 2019 was rather remarkable.

Now, Moore has Teddy Bridgewater as his new starting quarterback and is hoping to have the same starting quarterback for all sixteen games for the first time in his short career. As offensive coordinator Joe Brady comes into the picture, this can only mean great days are ahead for the talented receiver. Brady is a coach that likes to sling the ball around the yard and get his playmakers the ball in space, while also taking shots down the field. Last week, Brady was asked about D.J. Moore and what he expects out of him this upcoming season.

"D.J. is a dynamic wide receiver and he was one of the first men I met when I got this job. I'm excited to see this year for him and to establish himself. I have high expectations for D.J. and the type of football player he is. I'm excited to see him develop and I'm excited to see him take his game to the next level."

Brady's offense could also be catered to guys like Moore by stretching the field and the addition of Robby Anderson should make that fairly easy to do. Not only will opposing defenses have to account for Anderson, but Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield as well. Will an abundance of offensive weapons help Moore take his game to the next level that Brady talks about?

Coming out of college, the one guy I felt Moore emulated was Stefon Diggs. You could make the argument that Moore is well ahead of Diggs when he was entering his third year in the league. The question is, what does that next level look like?

First and foremost, it starts with getting in the end zone more often. As good as Moore has been from goal line to goal line, he struggles putting six on the board. Through his first two seasons, only six of his 142 catches have gone for scores. Getting more looks in the red zone will do a lot in terms of boosting those numbers. If he can increase the number of touchdowns and even receptions, he will have accomplished getting to the next level.

Do you think D.J. Moore will take his game to the next level in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

