AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Panthers Receiving Corps Ranked No. 8 in the NFL

Jack Duffy

With the draft and free agency behind us, we now have a pretty good idea for how to project positional strengths and weaknesses for this upcoming season. Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 receiving corps in the NFL heading into 2020 which included tight ends and running backs.

The Carolina Panthers had a solid trio in the passing game in 2019 which included the talents of D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey to go along with veteran tight end Greg Olsen, who departed for the Seattle Seahawks in March. The Panthers were unable to take full advantage of their offensive firepower due to Cam Newton being limited to two games last season, with the inexperienced Kyle Allen taking his place where he played about as well as you’d expect from your typical backup quarterback.

With the addition of deep threat Robby Anderson in free agency, the Panthers are setting themselves up to have a lethal passing attack in a star-studded NFC South division. As a result, PFF ranked the Panthers as having the No.8 receiving corps in the NFL. However, Carolina’s receiving corp ranks just third in the NFC South. PFF slotted the New Orleans Saints at No.4, after adding Emmanuel Sanders to an already elite group in March, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ranked at No.1 with a group consisting of newly acquired tight end Rob Gronkowski along with Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

While the Saints and Buccaneers have quite a talented group of playmakers in the passing game, that takes nothing away from the crew that Carolina has on tap in 2020. Robby Anderson adds an entirely new dimension to the Panthers’ passing attack, giving the team a deep ball threat that compliments the skills of D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Christian McCaffrey. Anderson has 112 targets of 20+ yards since entering the league 2016, which ranks 5th in the NFL, according to PFF. This will be the most talented offense Anderson has been a part of throughout his career so expect Joe Brady to utilize Anderson as a tool to spread opponents’ defense, giving them a big-play threat on the back-end. Having yet another weapon alongside McCaffrey opens up more opportunities for McCaffrey himself along with Moore and Samuel, ultimately making Teddy Bridgewater’s job undoubtedly easier.

D.J. Moore is most certainly the Panthers best wideout, coming off a spectacular 2019 campaign where he hauled in 87 catches for 1,175 yards to go along with four scores. Christian McCaffrey is obviously the centerpiece of Carolina’s offense and according to PFF, he has been the most valuable running back in the NFL in 2017 in terms of PFF’s WAR (wins above replacement) largely due to his contributions in the passing game.

There are many questions for this new-look, young Panthers squad entering 2020 but one thing that’s certain is their receiving corps will be the team’s strong suit, and something they will cling to throughout the season.

How do you feel about the Panthers' receiving corps being ranked No. 8? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Return of Kawann Short

Following his injury, Short has a lot to prove in 2020

Jason Hewitt

Mike Tolbert, Marty Hurney Address Panthers' Handling of Cam Newton

Mike Tolbert said the Panthers have mishandled Cam Newton for the last few seasons before his release. Marty Hurney responded to those comments last week.

Jack Duffy

Multiple Panthers Voice Out Frustration With Social Injustices

Several Carolina Panthers speak out following the tragic death of George Floyd

Schuyler Callihan

AllPanthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Release Statement After George Floyd's Death

The organization addressed the current racial and social injustices in this country

Jason Hewitt

Who Could Be the Panthers Next Free Agent Move?

Carolina may not be done adding to its roster just yet

Schuyler Callihan

Onside Kick Alternative Fails to Pass

The NFL owners elect to keep the onside kick rule as is for now

Schuyler Callihan

Eli Apple Fills a Much-Needed Void on the Panthers' Defense

The Panthers' signing of Eli Apple helps bolsters a secondary that was in dire need of cornerback help.

Jack Duffy

by

Dannypanther76

The Current State of the Panthers Secondary (Updated)

Here's a look at the Panthers secondary after the Eli Apple deal

Jason Hewitt

by

Dannypanther76

Addition by Subtraction, the Panthers Look to Turn the Tide in 2020

Carolina hitting the reset button is the best thing for the franchise's future

Schuyler Callihan