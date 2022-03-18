Panthers Reconstruct WR Robby Anderson's Contract

Friday morning, the Carolina Panthers created $5.8 million in cap space by converting $11.7 million of WR Robby Anderson's 2022 salary into a signing bonus, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The move now gives roughly $33 million in cap space in which they can use to further rebuild the offensive line, replace the loss of Haason Reddick, and find a solution at the quarterback position.

So far in free agency, the Panthers have signed RB D'Onta Foreman, WR Rashard Higgins, G Austin Corbett, LB Damien Wilson, and S Xavier Woods.

