Panthers Release RB Rodney Smith

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that running back Rodney Smith has been released from the team.

Smith appeared in two games this season, hauling in five catches for 48 yards but did not register a single carry. Initially, this felt like a move that occurred due to Christian McCaffrey likely returning to action this week and Smith would be a name that could resurface on the practice squad.

During Monday's press conference, Rhule was asked about Smith's release and said, "We just decided to move on from Rodney." This seems as if Smith won't be back with the Panthers any time soon.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.