Panthers Request Permission to Interview Jeff King for Assistant GM Job

A new candidate is on the radar for the Carolina Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers are searching for an assistant GM to help assist Scott Fitterer in the front office and a fourth name has entered the conversation.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers have requested to interview Chicago Bears Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, Jeff King. The Panthers have already completed interviews with Dan Morgan of the Buffalo Bills, Ian Cunningham of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Jimmy Raye III who recently worked with the Detroit Lions.

During King's playing days, he spent five of his seven years in the NFL with the Panthers. He caught 112 passes for 923 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2011, King signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency where he went on to play the final two years of his career.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.