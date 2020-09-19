SI.com
AllPanthers
Panthers Sign CB Trumaine Johnson and K Kai Forbath

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers made a number of moves Saturday afternoon. The team signed cornerback Trumaine Johnson and kicker Kai Forbath to the practice squad and as corresponding moves, the team released CB T.J. Green and OG Aaron Monteiro.

Johnson has spent eight years in the league and made 77 career starts, most recently playing with the New York Jets. He had a phenomenal year in 2015 with the Rams, intercepting seven passes and registering 71 tackles. With both depth and experience being an issue for Carolina's secondary, Johnson should make his way onto the active roster sooner than later.

Kicker Kai Forbath has had a very successful NFL career and has been a member of six teams (Washington, Vikings, Cowboys, Jaguars, Saints and Patriots) in 10 years. He will likely stay on the team's practice squad as Joey Slye handles the kicking duties. If Slye hits a rough patch, then Forbath will likely get his chance.

Carolina also activated defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton to the active roster for Sunday's game.

