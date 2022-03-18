BREAKING: Panthers Sign Center Bradley Bozeman

The primary focus for GM Scott Fitterer and the Carolina Panthers this offseason was to upgrade the offensive line.

Earlier in the week the Panthers signed Austin Corbett and on Friday, they continue to reshape the offensive line by signing former Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman.

Bozeman played the first three years of his career at guard before making the switch to center this past season. On the year, Bozeman allowed three sacks and committed just one penalty in 1,125 offensive snaps. He graded out at 73.3 on Pro Football Focus.

