Panthers Sign Former Packers Linebacker

The Carolina Panthers have signed former Green Bay Packers linebacker Kamal Martin to the practice squad, according to Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

Martin was drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Packers coming out of Minnesota. As a rookie, Martin appeared in ten games and made six starts. He totaled 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one QB hit.

The Packers released Martin in late August and head coach Matt LeFleur said “He is a big, long, physical athlete that can really run, and he’s a great kid, great person. That was one of the tougher ones that we’ve had to make in our two years here."

As a corresponding move, the Panthers have released cornerback, Jalen Julius.

