BREAKING: Panthers Sign Veteran Defensive End

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has said for months that the plan was to add a veteran defensive end. After swinging and missing on Carlos Dunlap and others, the Panthers finally add to its pass rush by signing veteran free agent Henry Anderson to a one-year deal.

Anderson is a versatile defensive lineman that can kick inside and play defensive tackle as well. Last year with the Patriots, Anderson appeared in just four games as he suffered a season-ending chest injury (torn pectoral). He spent training camp with the Patriots before being cut with an injury settlement.

Anderson spent the first three years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts where he registered 65 tackles, 16 QB hits, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks. In three seasons with the Jets, Anderson totaled 102 tackles, 28 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

To make room for Anderson on the 53-man roster, the Panthers waived second-year defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon. Nixon appeared in seven games as a rookie before suffering a knee injury that placed him on season-ending IR. He was a fifth-round selection of the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft.

