BREAKING: Panthers Sign LB Cory Littleton

Carolina continues to add to its linebacking unit.

Sunday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed free agent linebacker Cory Littleton to a one-year, $2.6 million deal.

Littleton went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft before signing on with the Los Angeles Rams. After showing some flash in his first two years as a rotational player, Littleton earned a starting inside linebacker job in 2018 and finished the year with 125 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four QB hits, four sacks, 13 pass breakups, and three interceptions. That year, Littleton would go on to be named a Pro Bowler.

Over the past two seasons, Littleton has been a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2021, he tallied 98 tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB hits, and four pass breakups. His production has certainly tailed off during his time in Vegas, but the 28-year-old linebacker will give the Panthers quality starting experience at linebacker. 

Littleton will reunite with one of his former college teammates at Washington, Shaq Thompson, where the two played together from 2012-14.

