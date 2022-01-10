Skip to main content
REPORT: Panthers Re-Sign QB P.J. Walker

Carolina has brought back backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

After spending two years with the organization, backup quarterback P.J. Walker will be back for a third, according to Joe Person of The Athletic who is signing a one-year deal.

Walker has mainly served in a backup role over the past two years behind Teddy Bridgewater and Cam Newton but has made two starts and is 2-0 in those starts. He has completed 68 of 122 career pass attempts and has thrown 730 yards, two touchdowns, and eight interceptions while completing just 55.7% of passes.

Walker has a ton of familiarity with Matt Rhule and his system having played for him at Temple from 2013-16. Fellow quarterback Cam Newton is also a free agent.

