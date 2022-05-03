Skip to main content

Panthers Sign Return Specialist Andre Roberts

Carolina's special teams unit got a major boost on Monday.

Shortly after the 2022 NFL Draft, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer was asked what areas the team needs to go out and fill. He quickly responded "returner."

Last year, Alex Erickson handled much of the punt return duties while a mix of DJ Moore, Chuba Hubbard, and others returned kicks. The return unit wasn't bad in 2021 but there wasn't an explosive factor to it whatsoever. When you struggle to move the ball offensively, it would benefit to get better starting field position rather than being backed up inside your own 25-yard-line. 

Monday evening, Fitterer found the answer to the problem by signing veteran returner Andre Roberts, 34, to a one-year, $1.7M deal ($900k guaranteed). Roberts is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named an All-Pro in 2018 when he was a member of the New York Jets. 

Roberts has played for eight teams over his 12-year career, serving time with the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and Los Angeles Chargers. He has returned 215 punts in his career for 1,862 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 8.7 yards per return and has returned 258 kicks for 6,716 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 26 yards per return. 

