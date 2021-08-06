Panthers Sign S Brian Cole, Waive WR Ventell Bryant

Thursday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the signing of free agent safety Brian Cole. Cole was selected in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings out of Mississippi State.

Cole began his career as a receiver at Michigan but transferred to Mississippi State after his freshman season and converted to a safety. In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Cole registered 78 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions.

Cole didn't stick with the Vikings for long as he was cut a couple of weeks prior to the start of the season. He then latched on with the Miami Dolphins practice squad.

To make room for Cole, the Panthers waived wide receiver, Ventell Bryant. Bryant was set to serve a two-game suspension due to violating the NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

