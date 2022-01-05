Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Panthers Snag DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner from Steelers

    Carolina adds some depth up front.

    Even with just one game remaining in the regular season, the Carolina Panthers are looking for ways to improve. On Wednesday morning, they signed defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. 

    Tuioti-Mariner played his college ball at UCLA from 2014-17 and recorded 133 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and four fumble recoveries. He went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft but signed with the Atlanta Falcons shortly after. Tuioti-Mariner spent parts of three seasons with the Falcons and served as a solid rotational player tallying 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

    It is unclear if he will be available to play in Sunday's regular season finale in Tampa Bay due to the many steps he still has to go through such as clearing COVID-19 protocol and of course, learning the defense. 

    The Panthers and Buccaneers are scheduled to kick off this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 11.15.08 AM
    News

    Panthers Snag DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner from Steelers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17424966_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place Two Players on Injured Reserve

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17444773_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Sam Darnold's Last Chance?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17444777_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Is There Still Trust in Rhule's Process?

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17424967_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Rhule Sees Progress from Brady Christensen at Left Tackle

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17404004_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Shaq Thompson Voices Frustration, Calls Out 'Repeat Offenders'

    Jan 3, 2022
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to New Orleans

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17444828_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Monday Morning Thoughts: You Are What You Are

    Jan 3, 2022