Panthers Uptown Practice Facility Comes Into Focus
From Monday-Saturday, the Carolina Panthers are a team without a permanent home. Sundays in the fall will be spent at Bank of American Stadium or other venues around the country, but during the week, the Panthers are practicing in a temporary location.
Following the Rock Hill practice facility debacle and the popping of the Atrium Health practice dome, fans and players alike have been wondering what's next for the team's practice plans.
On Monday evening, inquisitive minds received their first look at the Panthers' potential new practice digs. Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte released the first set of renderings on X.
While these renderings are unofficial, they give a good idea of what to expect in the future. Indoor and outdoor facilities, a dedicated fan deck, and an overall upgrade in facilities. The team has come a long way from practicing in a hotel ballroom the week leading up to Super Bowl 50.
Like most things David Tepper has done in Charlotte, controvery has followed this plan. Uptown residents have called the potential field house "an eyesore," and concerns about disrupting the views of the skyline are rampant.
The Carolina Panthers players and coaching staff deserve a full-time practice facility to call home. The constant flux of will they/won't they practice due to weather have caused a significant competitive disadvantage for Panthers teams of the past. When these rendering become official and ground is broken on the new facilities, a large step will be taken in the right direction for the Carolina Panthers workout areas.